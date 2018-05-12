Putin says if US builds missiles, so will Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the United States that if it walks out of a key arms treaty and starts developing the type of missiles banned by it, Russia will do the same.

Putin's remarks to Russian news agencies on Wednesday came a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced at a NATO meeting that Washington will suspend its obligations under the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) in 60 days, citing Russian "cheating." Russia has denied that it has been violating the treaty.