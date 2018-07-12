Channels
Afghan official: Taliban killed 14 troops in western province
AP|Published:  12.07.18 , 14:06

The Taliban staged a coordinated attack overnight on two Afghan army outposts in western Herat province, killing 14 Afghan soldiers and taking another 21 captive, a provincial official said Friday, the latest in a series of daily attacks by insurgents on the country's beleaguered national security forces.

 

Herat provincial council member Najibullah Mohebi said the assault began late on Thursday in Shindand district. Fighting lasted for six hours before reinforcements arrived and repulsed the insurgents, but not before they captured 21 troops.

 


