Trump calls Tillerson 'dumb as a rock' and 'lazy'
Reuters|Published:  12.08.18 , 00:04
US President Donald Trump on Friday called former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson "dumb as a rock" and "lazy as hell" a day after the former diplomat said he had warned the president against doing things that would violate the law.

 

"Mike Pompeo is doing a great job, I am very proud of him. His predecessor, Rex Tillerson, didn't have the mental capacity needed. He
was dumb as a rock and I couldn't get rid of him fast enough. He was lazy as hell. Now it is a whole new ballgame, great spirit at State!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

 

Trump fired Tillerson in March after a series of public rifts over North Korea, Russia and Iran policy, dismissing the former Exxon Mobil Corp chief executive in a tweet. In addition to policy disputes, relations were strained by reports that Tillerson privately called Trump a "moron."

 


