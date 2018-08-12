Iran's Rouhani says sanctions may lead to drugs, refugee, bomb 'deluge'

DUBAI - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani predicted a "deluge" of drugs, refugees and attacks on the West if US sanctions weaken Iran's ability to contain them.
"I warn those who impose sanctions that if Iran's ability to fight drugs and terrorism are affected ... you will not be safe from a deluge of drugs, asylum seekers, bombs and terrorism," Rouhani said in a speech carried live on state television.
Separately, Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying that the United States is selling more arms into the Middle East than the region needs, making it a "tinderbox".