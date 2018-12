The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Sunday that "a report of a shooting attack was received near the Ofra Junction, east of Beit El. The details are being examined."

According to an initial report, two people were injured by gunfire shot from a passing vehicle: a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured and another man was lightly injured.

IDF forces are on their way to the scene while extensive searches are being carried out for the terrorist or terrorists who escaped.

More details to follow.