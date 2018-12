Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the terrorists, who had attempted to murder a pregnant woman and her unborn child near the Ofra junction in the West Bank, are 'monstrous.'

On Sunday night, seven people were wounded, including a seven-months-pregnant woman in a drive-by shooting in the West Bank.

The premier added that security forces had launched a manhunt to capture the terrorists.

"We will find them and bring them to justice," he asserted.