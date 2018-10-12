FBI charge 2 in Ohio accused of plotting separate attacks

Federal authorities say they have charged two people in Ohio involved in planning separate attacks, including one who wanted to carry out a shooting at a synagogue.

The FBI and Department of Justice said Monday that the attacks were in the planning stages and that there was no immediate threat to the public.

The FBI says a suburban Toledo man arrested Friday wanted to carry out an attack on behalf of ISIS and began focusing on a synagogue and talked of killing many people, including a rabbi.

Federal authorities say the other arrest involved a woman who wanted to shoot up a bar and also blow up a pipeline.