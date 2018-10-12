UN Syria envoy: Work ongoing for constitutional committee

The UN Special envoy for Syria said Monday work is still ongoing to form a committee meant to draft a new constitution before the end of the year, adding that hurdles remain in place.

Staffan de Mistura made his comments in Jordan after meeting Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi who said that Jordan's "firm position" is that a political solution must be found, and "destruction and killing must be stopped in order for Syria to be recovered and to restore its role as a cornerstone in the region."