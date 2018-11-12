Kushner: Mideast plan will be put out in upcoming months

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and special advisor Jared Kushner said that the US administration is working to formulate a plan to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
"We’re focused now on the broader region, which is figuring out how to hopefully bring a deal together between the Israelis and the Palestinians;
that conflict has gone on for way too long," Kushner said.
"The president’s been very focused on trying to bring all the different parties together and we’re hopeful, in the next couple of months we’ll put out our plan, which again, not every side is going to love, but there’s enough in it and enough reasons why people should take it and move forward."
Trump's advisor added that the way in which the Palestinians are living in Gaza and the West Bank is unacceptable.