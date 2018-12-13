Eisenkot on dead terrorists: 'the message to terror and terrorists is clear'

IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot held a situation assessment Thursday in which he expressed his appreciation to IDF soldiers and commanders

Eisenkot also emphasized the operational achievements of the participating troops in Operation Northern Shield, intended to expose and neutralize cross-border Hezbollah attack tunnels.

In addition, he noted that the determination, adherence and the productive cooperation between IDF troops, ISA and Israeli Police resulted

"The battle against terror is an ongoing one, but the message to terror and terrorists is clear," he said, adding that efforts to maintain safety and sense of security in Judea and Samaria and other regions continue at all times.