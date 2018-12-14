Some 10,000 Palestinians demonstrate along Gaza border fence

Some 10,000 Palestinians demonstrated as part of Hamas's "March of Return" campaign at several locations along the Gaza border fence on Friday evening.

The rioters hurled rocks, Molotov cocktails, and grenades at IDF troops. According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the grenades did not land on Israeli ground.

IDF responded with crowd dispersal measures.

In addition, a number of Palestinian suspects crossed the border fence in the southern Gaza Strip, reached Israel's territory near the fence, and returned to the Gaza Strip once IDF forces arrived at the scene.