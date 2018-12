Speaking in the main rally of the 31st anniversary of the terror group's establishment, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said that the organization's military wing was on its guard as the IDF launched its botched operation in Gaza in November.

"The entry and exit locations of the IDF special force, which infiltrated Gaza, are known to the military wing, as well as the times of entry and exit," he stated.

"Any IDF soldier who attempts to enter Gaza, will be killed or caught," Haniyeh threatened.