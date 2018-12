Dozens of settlers, led by Kiryat Arba Council head Eliahu Liebman, are protesting Sunday in the outpost of Giv'at Mevaser, north of Kiryat Arba in the West Bank.

"(We are protesting) to bolster the Jewish settlements in the Judea area and against the security reality, which has developed in Judea and Samaria," one of the protesters said.