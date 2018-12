The military court sentenced Sunday the terrorist, who murdered Yanai Weissman's in 2016 in the Sha'ar Binyamin Industrial Zone north of Jerusalem, for 35 years in prison.

The terrorist was not given the life sentence since he was less than 15 years old at the time of the crime.

The terrorist will also pay NIS million in compensation to Weissman's family as well as NIS 250,000 to another person, who was wounded in the terror attack.