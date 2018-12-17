Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Police speak to Chelsea fans about anti-Semitic chanting
AP|Published:  12.17.18 , 16:43

LONDON -- Police have spoken to three Chelsea fans after receiving reports of anti-Semitic chanting on a train following the team's Premier League match at Brighton.

 

The incident took place on Sunday, three days after Chelsea issued a harsh condemnation of supporters who were heard singing an anti-Semitic chant during a Europa League match at Hungarian team Vidi.

 

Chelsea also has suspended four people amid a police investigation into alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during a league match at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 8.

 

Responding to a request for comment, British Transport Police said officers attended an incident on board a train near Brighton on Sunday soon after Chelsea's 2-1 win.

 


פרסום ראשון: 12.17.18, 16:43
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.