Police speak to Chelsea fans about anti-Semitic chanting

LONDON -- Police have spoken to three Chelsea fans after receiving reports of anti-Semitic chanting on a train following the team's Premier League match at Brighton.

The incident took place on Sunday, three days after Chelsea issued a harsh condemnation of supporters who were heard singing an anti-Semitic chant during a Europa League match at Hungarian team Vidi.

Chelsea also has suspended four people amid a police investigation into alleged racial abuse of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling during a league match at Stamford Bridge on Dec. 8.

Responding to a request for comment, British Transport Police said officers attended an incident on board a train near Brighton on Sunday soon after Chelsea's 2-1 win.