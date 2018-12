Rona Ramon — the widow of Israel's first astronaut Col. Ilan Ramon, and the mother of Capt. Assaf Ramon, also an IAF pilot, who was killed in a training accident in 2009 — who passed away on Monday at the age of 54 after a long battle with cancer, left her family a letter, in which she instructed them to cremate her body so that her children should not have to take part in another funeral ceremonyof a family member.