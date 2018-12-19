US Senator Graham says Syria withdrawal would be 'a mistake'

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a frequent defender of the president, said a decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw troops from Syria would be "a mistake".
An American withdrawal at this time would be a big win for ISIS, Iran, Bashar al Assad of Syria, and Russia. I fear it will lead to devastating consequences for our nation, the region, and throughout the world," Graham said in a statement. "It will make it more difficult to recruit future partners willing to confront radical Islam. It will also be seen by Iran and other bad actors as a sign of American weakness in the efforts to contain Iranian expansion."
The United States is considering a total withdrawal of US forces from Syria as it winds up its campaign to retake all of the territory once held by Islamic State, US officials said on Wednesday.