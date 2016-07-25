Channels
Hezbollah picks Lebanon's new health minister
Published:  01.31.19 , 18:40

BEIRUT - Lebanon's Hezbollah has picked Shi'ite doctor Jamil Jabak as the health minister in a new national unity government, a source familiar with the make-up of the government said on Thursday.

 

By picking the health minister, Hezbollah will be moving beyond the more marginal role it has played in past governments: the ministry has the fourth-biggest budget in the state apparatus, the outgoing minister has said.

 

A deal on the formation of a new government was clinched on Thursday, three political sources from different factions said earlier, ending nine months of wrangling.

 

Though picked by Hezbollah, sources have said Jabak is not a member of the heavily armed, Iran-backed group, which is deemed a terrorist organisation.

 


