Palestinians, IDF troops clash in West Bank, Gaza

Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops skirmished Friday as hundreds demonstrated against violence by Jewish settlers in the West Bank and thousands more against a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Ashraf al-Kidra, spokesman for the Health Ministry, said 32 Palestinians were wounded by gunfire at several sections along the Gaza

Earlier on Friday, mediators from Egypt and the United Nations, worried that the border violence could evolve into an all-out conflict between Hamas and Israel, met with the terror group's leaders.

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh described the meeting as "unprecedented" but did not elaborate.