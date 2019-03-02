Channels
Syrian media cites source saying US-led jets attacked army
Reuters |Published:  02.03.19 , 11:37
Syrian state media, citing a military source, said US-led jets attacked a Syrian army position near the battle front against the last Islamic State pocket east of the Euphrates late on Saturday, causing damage and injuries.

 

"US coalition aircraft launched an aggression this evening against one of the Syrian Arab army formations operating in the Albukamal area in the southeastern countryside of Deir al-Zor," state news agency SANA cited the source as saying early on Sunday.

 

The attack injured two soldiers and destroyed an artillery piece, the source added.

 


