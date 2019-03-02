Netanyahu meets UN ambassadors: 'Hezbollah and Iran rule Lebanese government'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sunday with a group of ambassadors to the UN who are visiting Israel, and said Hezbolllah and Iran took charge of the Lebanese government. Netanyahu was referring to the recent increase in the number of ministries affiliated with the powerful Shiite Hezbollah group in the Lebanese government.

The group met with the prime minister prior to their journey to Israel's northern border, where they are expected to visit one of Hezbollah's tunnels uncovered by the IDF during operation Northern Shield.