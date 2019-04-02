Nasrallah: government isn’t ours, but our influence is great

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah responded to the words of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the terror organization controls Lebanon by saying that the current government is not a Hezbollah government but that the Shi’ite group strongly influences the government.

Nasrallah also said that Hezbollah would never use state funds for its benefit and that the new health minister was close to the Iran-backed movement but not a member.

"This is a ministry for all the Lebanese people," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

The U.S. State Department urged the new Lebanese cabinet last week to ensure resources do not go to Hezbollah, after the group assumed three seats, including naming the health minister.