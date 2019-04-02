EU is "gravely concerned" by Iran's ballistic missile activity

BRUSSELS - The European Union said on Monday it was "gravely concerned" by Iran's ballistic missile launches and tests and called on Tehran to stop activity that deepened mistrust and destabilised the region.

"Iran continues to undertake efforts to increase the range and precision of its missiles, together with increasing the number of tests and operational launches," the European Union said in a rare joint statement on Iran.

"These activities deepen mistrust and contribute to regional instability."