Iran says Trump remarks on Iraq reveal American 'lies'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's expressed wish to keep US forces in Iraq in order to monitor neighboring Iran has exposed American "lies" about fighting terrorism.

In a recent interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation," Trump said the US has an "incredible base" in Iraq that he intends to keep, "because

Addressing Trump with sarcasm in remarks carried by official media, Rouhani said: "You say you stay in Iraq to watch Iran, while before that you were saying you stay there for fighting terrorism. It is so nice that you honestly expressed yourself!"