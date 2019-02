Brazil's leading research institute Fiocruz warned Tuesday of a potential health crisis after a dam containing mining waste collapsed in the state of Minas Gerais, killing at least 134 people.

Fiocruz said the contamination of the ecosystem and the nearby Paraopeba River could precipitate the spread of dengue, yellow fever or diarrhea in communities around Brumadinho, the city where the mining reservoir breached on Jan. 25.