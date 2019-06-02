With eye on Afghanistan talks, Trump vows to stop 'endless wars'

President Donald Trump told Americans on Tuesday his administration had accelerated talks for a political settlement in Afghanistan, and would be able to reduce US troops there as negotiations advance to end America's longest war.
"Great nations do not fight endless wars," Trump said in his annual State of the Union address to Congress, in which he also said US troops had nearly defeated Islamic State militants in Syria and it was time to bring them home.
After 17 years of war in Afghanistan, Trump praised "the unmatched valor" of US forces.