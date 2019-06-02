Hezbollah leader says in event of war, Iran won't be alone

BEIRUT -- The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah movement says Iran won't be fighting alone in the event the United States launches a war against it.

Hassan Nasrallah says the Islamic Republic is the strongest state in the region, and the so-called axis of resistance led by Iran is the strongest it has ever been. The axis groups the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad, Shiite militias in Iraq, and Hezbollah.

Nasrallah spoke Wednesday at a rally marking the 40th anniversary of the Iranian revolution.

"If America launches war on Iran, it will not be alone in the confrontation," he says.