Baqa al-Gharbiya resident accused of espionage

A Haifa District Court submitted an indictment against Hussein Hawari, 20, of Baqa al-Gharbiya for contact with a foreign agent, offense of manufacturing weapons, and the offense of possessing weapons. Hawari moved to Nablus in 2012 and returned to live in Israel last year. According to the indictment, in November he gave Hamas information about an IDF force operating in the Gaza Strip, and was charged with improvising explosive devices in his home after learning how to assemble charges from video clips on the Internet.