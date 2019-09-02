Canadian gets life sentence for killing six in Quebec mosque shooting

QUEBEC CITY - A Canadian man who gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, with the judge saying he would be eligible for parole after serving 40 years behind bars.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 29, pleaded guilty last year to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder for the attack, one of Canada's rare mass shootings.

Justice Francois Huot said a life sentence with eligibility for parole between 35 and 42 years into the sentence was appropriate, and rejected calls by prosecutors to impose the harshest sentence handed down since Canada eliminated the death penalty.

In the end, the judge said Bissonnette will not be eligible for parole until he served 40 years of his sentence.