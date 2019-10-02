Channels
Hezbollah leader appears on Israeli recycling ad
AP|Published:  02.10.19 , 21:10

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has invaded the city of Tel Aviv —as the face of an eye-catching, satirical new recycling campaign.

 

A gigantic poster featuring Nasrallah overlooking Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway went up Thursday and encourages Israelis to recycle plastic bottles.

 

Above Nasrallah's head reads the caption: "I don't recycle bottles." Beneath him, the poster says: "Nasrallah has been stuck in a bunker for 12 years. What is your excuse?"

 

ELA, Israel's recycling company, was not immediately available for comment.

 


