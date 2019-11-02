Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect due in federal court

A truck driver accused of killing 11 people and wounding seven during an attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue in October is expected in court to be arraigned on additional charges.

The hearing Monday morning in federal court for 46-year-old Robert Bowers is expected to be short.

He will be given formal notice of the additional charges.

A grand jury last month added 19 counts to the 44 Bowers had faced over the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue building.

The new charges include hate crime violations, obstructing religious belief and using a firearm during crimes of violence.