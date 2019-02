President Donald Trump on Friday said there will be a US announcement on Syria in the next 24 hours, as European allies and Russia wait to see how he will carry out his December decision to withdrawal all 2,000 US troops from the country.

"We have a lot of great announcements having to do with Syria and our success with the eradication of the caliphate and that will be announced over the next 24 hours," Trump said during Rose Garden event at the White House.