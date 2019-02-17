Nadav Lapid's 'Synonyms' wins top prize at Berlin Film Fest

BERLIN -- Israeli director Nadav Lapid's "Synonyms," a movie about a young Israeli man who uproots himself to France and is determined to put his homeland behind him, won the Berlin International Film Festival's top Golden Bear award on Saturday.

A jury headed by French actress Juliette Binoche chose the movie from a field of 16 competing at the first of the year's major European

Lapid said as he accepted the award that some in Israel might be "scandalized" by the movie "but for me, the film is also a big celebration -- a celebration, I hope, also of cinema."