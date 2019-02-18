Polish official: we’re considering calling our ambassador in Israel back

Following the recent diplomatic incident that took place when several Israeli officials said Poles cooperated with Nazi Germany during WWII, a close associate to Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday that Poland is considering calling back its ambassador in Israel.

“There is a consensus in Poland that a very grave thing happened here, and we can’t be silent about it,” the close associate said.

Earlier Monday, the Israeli ambassador in Warsaw Anna Azari was summoned for a talk, after acting foreign minister Yisrael Katz said Poles are “Poles suckle anti-Semitism from their mother’s milk."