Polish official: we’re considering calling our ambassador in Israel back
Itamar Eichner|Published:  02.18.19 , 12:10

Following the recent diplomatic incident that took place when several Israeli officials said Poles cooperated with Nazi Germany during WWII, a close associate to Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday that Poland is considering calling back its ambassador in Israel.

 

“There is a consensus in Poland that a very grave thing happened here, and we can’t be silent about it,” the close associate said.

 

Earlier Monday, the Israeli ambassador in Warsaw Anna Azari was summoned for a talk, after acting foreign minister Yisrael Katz said Poles are “Poles suckle anti-Semitism from their mother’s milk."

 


