Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned on Tuesday the closure of one of the smaller compounds in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

"We hold the government of Israel fully responsible for the deterioration of the situation and warn against the continuation of this policy, which harms the feelings of our people. There will be repercussions,” Abbas said.

On Monday, the compound was closed for three hours, after worshipers tried to forcefully enter it and were arrested by the police.