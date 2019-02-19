Death toll from northwest Nigeria attack doubles to 130

The death toll from an attack last week by gunmen in northwestern Nigeria has doubled to more than 130, the Kaduna state governor said on Tuesday, adding it appeared to have been a deliberate plan to "wipe out certain communities."
Governor Nasir el-Rufai did not elaborate on what he meant. Those killed in last week's attack were mainly from the Fulani ethnic group, who are usually Muslim and have been involved in clashes in recent years with people from the Adara ethnic group, who are predominantly Christian.