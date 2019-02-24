Bennett: Netanyahu and Trump will unveil plans for Palestinian state after April elections

Education Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump were planning to introduce a plan for a Palestinian state that would be unveiled immediately after the April 9 elections.

"They agreed not to unveil the plan before the elections in order not to make it difficult for Netanyahu, but a day or two later the elections, they will present the plan … that would include a division of Jerusalem … The only way to stop it is with a strong right-wing government," he said.