Bennett: Netanyahu and Trump will unveil plans for Palestinian state after April elections
Kobi Nachshoni|Published:  02.24.19 , 13:52
Education Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump were planning to introduce a plan for a Palestinian state that would be unveiled immediately after the April 9 elections.

 

"They agreed not to unveil the plan before the elections in order not to make it difficult for Netanyahu, but a day or two later the elections, they will present the plan … that would include a division of Jerusalem … The only way to stop it is with a strong right-wing government," he said.

 


