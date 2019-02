Israeli director Guy Nattiv won an Oscar for live action short film with his movie "Skin" at the Academy Awards early Monday morning.

The movie deals with a hate crime and its ramifications and is told through the eyes of two children, one white and the other black.

The last time an Israeli won the Oscars was in 1978, when Moshé Mizrahi won Best Foreign Language Film with his movie "Madame Rosa," an adaption of the 1975 novel "The Life Before Us" by Romain Gary.