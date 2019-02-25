German court: Trial of Nazi guard unlikely to be restarted

A German court says it's unlikely the trial of a former Nazi concentration camp guard that collapsed in December over concerns about the defendant's health will resume, after a doctor found the 95-year-old still unfit to face the court.
The Muenster state court said Monday that judges still need to make a final decision and the prosecution can appeal, but it seems unlikely Johann Rehbogen's trial can be restarted.
The trial was broken off in December after Rehbogen, a former SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp, was hospitalized for heart and kidney issues, causing several hearings to be canceled.