Bennett warns: a Netanyahu-Gantz government means a Palestinian state

Education Minister Naftaly Bennett warned Monday of 'an imminent danger of the establishment of a Palestinian state," in response to Jared Kushner's partial description of "the deal of the century", in which he said "Americans wish to see Gaza and the West Bank united under one leadership."

"It's either right — or Palestine," said Bennett, adding that "after the elections the Americans will feed the Netanyahu-Gantz government with a deal to establish a Palestinian state on our highway six and eastwards, including diving up Jerusalem. Netanyahu will have to comply."