Pakistan says 2 Indian warplanes downed, 2 pilots captured

Pakistan's air force shot down two Indian warplanes after they crossed the boundary between the two nuclear-armed rivals in the disputed territory of Kashmir on Wednesday and captured two Indian pilots, one of whom was injured, a military spokesman said.
The dramatic escalation came hours after Pakistan said mortar shells fired by Indian troops from across the frontier dividing the two
sectors of Kashmir killed six civilians and wounded several others.
Pakistan's army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said Pakistani troops on the ground captured the pilots. One of the downed planes crashed in Pakistan's part of Kashmir while the other went down in Indian-controlled section of the Himalayan region, he said.