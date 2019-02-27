Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Netanyahu meets Putin: 'our relationship creates local stability'
Itamar Eichner|Published:  02.27.19 , 14:59

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow Wednesday, praised the relationship between the countries and said it contributes to local and global stability.

 

"Our direct contact has prevented friction between our armies, and contributed to the security and stability of the region," said Netanyahu.

 

"The greatest threat to the safety and stability of the region is Iran and its partners, and we are determined to continue our actions against Iran's entrenchment in Syria," Netanyahu added.

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 02.27.19, 14:59
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.