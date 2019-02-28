Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Report: 'Deal of century' not to include Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital
Elior Levy|Published:  02.28.19 , 09:07

US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" to achieve peace in the Middle East will not include establishing a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, rather a Palestinian autonomy in the Gaza Strip with political and economic links to the West Bank, the Al-Quds newspaper reported on Thursday.

 

In addition, the Palestinians will hold negotiations over Area C of the West Bank, which is under Israeli military control. Furthermore, Israeli settlements will remain under Israel's jurisdiction, but will not be expanded, according to Al-Quds.

 

The deal will also include strengthening the cooperation between Israel, Jordan and the Palestinians over the management of the Al Aqsa mosque.

 


פרסום ראשון: 02.28.19, 09:07
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.