Bnei Zion pre-military academy's former principal says feels sympathy for Netanyahu

Yuval Kahan, the former principal of the Bnei Zion pre-military academy, who will be charged with manslaughter after ten teenagers were killed in a flash flood during a trip organized by his school in April, 2018 expressed his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"I heard Netanyahu's speech after (the attorney general released his recommendations). In the past, his speech would have less influence on me. Today I felt a little bit of sympathy (for Netanyahu). We've become a bunch of executioners," he wrote on Facebook.