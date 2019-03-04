Netanyahu on West Bank attack: I've ordered demolition of terrorists' homes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed on Monday the car-ramming attack in the West Bank, which saw an IDF officer seriously wounded and a Border Policeman lightly hurt.
"This morning IDF soldiers acted quickly and eliminated the terrorists who threatened to run them over. We send our best wishes for
a quick recovery to the officer who was wounded and will do everything to speed up the demolition of the homes of these murderers ... I have ordered that the demolitions of these homes be speeded up in the context of the restrictions of the judicial system. We are determined to continue our vigorous struggle against the murderers and against terrorism everywhere," he said.