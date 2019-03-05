Trump tweets that Omar's Israel remarks mark a 'dark day'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's newest remarks about Israel mark a "dark day" for the Jewish state.

His comment came as House Democrats prepared a resolution by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, declaring that the House opposes anti-Semitism and bigotry.

Some Republicans and Jewish groups are pressuring Democrats for stronger action, including potentially removing Omar from the prestigious House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Omar's remarks have inflamed Democratic divisions over Israel, and Trump lobbed a tweet into the uproar.

"Representative Ilhan Omar is again under fire for her terrible comments concerning Israel," he wrote, referencing what he said were "Jewish groups" demanding she be stripped of her committee seat. "A dark day for Israel!"