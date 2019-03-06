Father of UK teen who joined IS says don't scrap citizenship

The father of a British teenager who ran away to join the Islamic State group in Syria said his daughter's citizenship should not be revoked and that she should return to the U.K. and be punished if it was determined she had committed a crime.
Shamima Begum fled east London with two friends to travel to Syria to marry IS fighters in 2015 at a time when the group's online recruitment
program lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed caliphate.
Begum, now 19, resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and told reporters recently that she wants to come home. But her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism in Britain and the family has expressed its own shock at her lack of repentance. She married a Dutch man who wants to take her to the Netherlands with their newborn son.