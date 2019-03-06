Iran says no chance of negotiations, compromise with US

Iran's president says there's no chance of negotiations or compromise with the United States, because Washington allegedly is seeking to topple the government in Tehran.
Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Wednesday that "the United States says Iran should change" back to the way the country was before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Rouhani says: "We say we won't go back." He says the differences between Iran and the US are so wide, they are "neither negotiable nor can there be a compromise."