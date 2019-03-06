Channels
Iran says no chance of negotiations, compromise with US
Associated Press|Published:  03.06.19 , 13:03
Iran's president says there's no chance of negotiations or compromise with the United States, because Washington allegedly is seeking to topple the government in Tehran.

 

Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Wednesday that "the United States says Iran should change" back to the way the country was before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

 

Rouhani says: "We say we won't go back." He says the differences between Iran and the US are so wide, they are "neither negotiable nor can there be a compromise."

 


