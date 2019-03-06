Turkey cannot become an EU member, says EPP's Weber

Turkey cannot become a member of the European Union, said Manfred Weber, the European Peoples Party's (EPP) lead candidate for the upcoming European elections, adding that he would end accession talks if he becomes European Commission president.
Turkey says EU membership remains one of its top strategic goals even though accession talks, formally launched in 2004, have been stalled for years.
Weber, the centre-right EPP candidate to be EU Commission President after European Parliament elections in May, told German conservatives in Bavaria "everyone wants good relations with Turkey, everyone wants to work closely together".