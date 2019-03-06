UK police blow up suspect parcel sent to Scottish university

LONDON - Police blew up a parcel sent to a Scottish university on another day of bomb scares in Britain after three devices were sent to major transport hubs in London on Tuesday.
Scottish police said they had carried out a controlled explosion on a package sent to the University of Glasgow and were now working with
police in London as they try to find out who sent small parcel bombs to two airports and London's busiest train station on Tuesday.
White postal bags containing small improvised explosive devices were sent to London's Heathrow and City Airport, and Waterloo station. One device caught fire when opened but they did not injure anyone and services continued at all three hubs.